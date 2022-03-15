TIIC signs MoU with SRMIST, PMA to increase credit delivery to MSMEs

Chairman and Managing Director of TIIC Hans Raj Verma and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu during the signing of MoUs in Chennai on Monday

COIMBATORE The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) signed Memoranda of Understanding with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and Project Management Associates (PMA) on Monday as part of its efforts to increase credit delivery to MSMEs and startups.

A press release from TIIC said the State government has a vision to create an innovation-friendly startup ecosystem by joining hands with various stakeholders and the TIIC is looking at evolving new mechanisms to increase credit delivery to the MSME sector in the State. It will encourage startups take up projects for prototype development, commercialise successful ideas by setting up industries, and also assist the startups with “proto loan” and “propel loan” schemes.

As part of these efforts, it will support MSMEs that are startups or incubatees of SRMIST, Vadapalani campus, through direct financing. The TIIC had entered into Memorandum of Understanding with the SRMIST for this purpose.

The MoU with PMA is to enhance capacity building of officials of TIIC, the release added. The PMA will organise capacity building programmes for officers of TIIC from next month. This will pave way for enhancing the management capabilities of clients of TIIC, thus assisting projects in an efficient manner in the State, benefitting the MSMEs.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and Chairman and Managing Director of TIIC, Hans Raj Verma were present at the events to sign the MoUs. A. Sivathanu Pillai, president of PMA and C.V.Jayakumar, Dean (CET), SRMIST, also participated.