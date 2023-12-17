TIIC opens ESG cell, encourages MSMEs to look at sustainability

December 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) has opened an ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) cell and is looking at funding Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) that want to invest in sustainability and green practices.

According to Hans Raj Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of TIIC and president of COSIDIC (Council of State Industrial Development and Investment Corporations), at present, the TIIC was sensitising MSMEs, handholding them, and looking at sustainability in business proposals.

At a recent meeting here of COSIDIC, organised by TIIC, the focus was on embedding sustainability in MSMEs. The TIIC was also talking to financial institutions for special line of credit for green projects. “The State financial corporations need to collectively harness their strengths for the growth of MSMEs,” he said at a programme to give away COSIDIC awards. These institutions had direct connect with the MSMEs.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the district had the complete ecosystem to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in traditional and sun rise sectors.

Managing Director of TANTEA, Akash Deep Baruah, said the tea industry was going through a challenging phase because of factors such as climate change and labour shortage. Mechanisation was imperative as the industry moved forward and it required funding support, he said.

EDC (formerly known as Economic Development Corporation of Goa, Daman & Diu) Managing Director B.S. Pai Angle, Laya Madduri, Managing Director of Assam Financial Corporation, and N. Jayaraj, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division spoke at the programme.