TIIC launches scheme for MSMEs

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 13, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) has launched a scheme to help MSMEs get all the mandatory approvals before the units go in for loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TIIC, Bank of Baroda (BOB), and Coimbatore District Small Industries Associations (Codissia) recently organised a special campaign to explain to MSME entrepreneurs the fund-based and non-fund based services that TIIC and BOB offer.

V. Thirugnanam, president of Codissia, said the TIIC and BOB would soon sign an MoU. Under the total cost of ownership programme of TIIC, the Corporation would facilitate the mandatory approvals for MSMEs. It would lend for plant and machinery and for other financial needs of an industry, the borrower could opt for the products of Bank of Baroda, he said.

“This is a very good move by TIIC to address the different financial and non-financial requirements of MSMEs,” he said. About 400 MSMEs participated in the campaign held here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from TIIC said its Chairman and Managing Director, Hans Raj Verma, Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda, Rajan Malhothra, and General Manager of Bank of Baroda, Saravana Kumar spoke about the schemes. Mr. Thirugnanam and former president of Codissia A.V. Varadharajan spoke about the financial needs of industrial sectors in Coimbatore and loans available from TIIC.

Mr. Verma emphasised the importance of adoption of latest technology and global innovations by MSMEs in Coimbatore to retain their leadership in the industrial sector. He urged the industrialists and new generation entrepreneurs to use the government schemes and subsidies in full and use the source of funds from TIIC and Bank of Baroda.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Thirugnanam added that the TIIC had also shifted its Coimbatore branch office, SIDCO branch office and regional office to the Codissia building on Huzur road, where it had occupied nearly 4,000 sq.ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
loans

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app