TIIC issues loans worth ₹10.58 crore in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

13 December 2021 23:30 IST

District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy presented orders for business loans to the tune of ₹10.58 crore issued by Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) Limited to 11 businesses here on Monday.

In a release, the Collector said the State government was targeting to issue loans to the tune of of ₹ 2,500 crore this financial year through TIIC.

Target

The Hosur branch of TIIC was given a loan target of ₹200 crore and the branch had already issued loans to the tune of ₹110 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector advised Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Hosur to produce defence spare parts as Hosur was one of the node in the defence corridor announced by the Centre in Tamil Nadu.

The loans were issued to production of rubber, medical equipment, generators and others, the release added.