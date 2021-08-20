TIIC invites applications for loans from MSMEs

Hosur

20 August 2021 23:49 IST

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited has commenced a special business campaign for MSMEs here in Hosur. The campaign envisages detailed presentations on various schemes of the TIIC including capital investment subsidy, and interest subvention subsidy.

TIIC provides financial assistance to industries for purchase of land, machinery, and construction of buildings, setting up of new industries, expansion, modernisation, and diversification. It also offers loans for service projects such as hotels, hospitals, and tourism.

While TIIC provides assistance to small and large industries, 90% of its credit is reserved for MSMEs, and of this, 40% is reserved for first generation entrepreneurs, according to a release from TIIC.

Loan applications submitted during the campaign will be given 50% discount on investigation fee. Applications under the NEEDS will be given 100% exemption from the investigation fee, the release said.

Existing and new entrepreneurs are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity and approach with business plans to avail loan and investment subsidies and interest subvention subsidy under the State and Central grants.

The special business campaign will be held till August 27.

Further details maybe ascertained at 04344-275596, 278876.