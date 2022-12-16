Tigress found dead in MTR

December 16, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

An aged tigress was found dead in the core area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Friday.

According to officials, wildlife veterinarian Rajesh Kumar performed an autopsy on the carcass in the presence of top Forest Department officials. Preliminary reports indicate that the animal could have died from natural causes arising out of advanced age. The carcass was destroyed following the completion of the post-mortem. Officials added that samples of the animal’s internal organs had been collected and sent for toxicological analysis.

