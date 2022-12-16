  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Tigress found dead in MTR

December 16, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

An aged tigress was found dead in the core area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Friday.

According to officials, wildlife veterinarian Rajesh Kumar performed an autopsy on the carcass in the presence of top Forest Department officials. Preliminary reports indicate that the animal could have died from natural causes arising out of advanced age. The carcass was destroyed following the completion of the post-mortem. Officials added that samples of the animal’s internal organs had been collected and sent for toxicological analysis.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.