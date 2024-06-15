Tigress found dead in forest near Coimbatore; fight with another carnivore suspected

An adult tigress that was found dead in the forest near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Friday could have died in a fight with another carnivore, said officials of the Forest Department on Saturday.

Senior officials said the carcass of the tigress had injuries inflicted by another carnivore, possibly a tiger. Field staff spotted the carcass of the big cat aged eight to nine years while patrolling Uliyur beat in the Pethikuttai section of the Sirumugai forest range on Friday. The carcass was found partially submerged in a stream, Thattapallam Odai.

A team of veterinarians comprising Forest Veterinary Officer S. Sathasivam from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve; and Assistant Veterinary Surgeons C. Thiyagarajan and Vediyappan from Sirumugai and Irumborai performed the post-mortem on the carcass as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Assistant Conservator of Forests Vijay Kumar, Sirumugai Forest Range Officer K. Manoj, staff and representatives from non-governmental organisations were present. The veterinarians collected samples from the carcass for forensic analysis.

Mr. Manoj said that all the claws and canine teeth of the tiger were intact and the carcass did not have any unnatural injuries. The carcass was cremated after autopsy.

