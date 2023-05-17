ADVERTISEMENT

Tight vigil continues across Namakkal district after migrant worker’s death

May 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

 

Following the death of a migrant worker, who along with three others suffered burns after a shed in a jaggery unit was set afire by unidentified persons at Jedarpalayam on May 14, over 600 police personnel continue to maintain tight vigil in Namakkal district. 

T. Rakesh, 19, of Odisha, succumbed to burns at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Karur on Wednesday morning while another injured worker is battling for life in the hospital. 

Police personnel, drawn from the districts of Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Namakkal, had been deployed from May 14 at Jedarpalayam and surrounding villages to prevent untoward incidents. Temporary check posts were put up and vehicles were checked. 

On Wednesday, police continued to monitor movement of the people in the area. A senior police officer said special teams had been formed to nab the accused involved in the arson, and added that the situation was totally under control. 

