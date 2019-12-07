Tight security at railway station

In a bid to beef up security measures on the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary day, 200 police personnel were deployed at the Coimbatore Railway Station, said S. Maheswaran, Superintendent of Police of Government Railway Police here on Friday.

The security measures in the railway station were carried out in collaboration with the Railway Police Force and the Coimbatore City Police, he told reporters during a press meet at the GRP office here.

However, the SP clarified that the security measures are “routine” and no additional security measures were carried out this year.

Nearly 800 persons were killed in accidents involving trains this year across the State, Mr. Maheswaran said. GRP and RPF personnel are levying fine on trespassers on railway tracks and creating awareness to prevent accidents. “The maximum number of cases are from Chennai,” he said.

Mr. Maheswaran said that the GRP will write to the District Collectors to relocate those Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation outlets located close to railway tracks to prevent incidents such as the one that took place in Sulur, where four allegedly inebriated students were run over by a speeding train on November 13.

“Security of women is ensured 100 percent in trains,” Mr. Maheswaran said. Women GRP personnel are deployed in trains, particularly in Train No. 12695 Trivandrum Express and Train No. 22639 Alleppey Express. Women passengers may also avail the services of the railway helpline 1512 or ‘Kavalan SOS’ mobile application in case of distress, Mr. Maheswaran said.

The GRP will be focusing on reducing the mobile phone theft cases, he said.