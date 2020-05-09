Coimbatore

Tight checking on inter-state border at Walayar

Several people who wanted to travel to Palakkad in Kerala via Coimbatore were made to wait at the inter-State border at Walayar on Saturday as they did not obtain pass from both the Governments.

Police said that their Kerala counterparts wanted those travelling from Coimbatore to Palakkad to have passes issued by both the governments. Since more COVID-19 cases were being reported in Tamil Nadu, the checking was tightened by the Kerala officials, police added.

