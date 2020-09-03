Tiger that mauled tribal woman in MTR ‘sighted’

03 September 2020 21:54 IST

Forest department claims images of a 10-year-old male tiger captured in camera traps

The tiger that mauled a woman to death in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) may have been successfully identified by the Forest Department on Thursday.

Officials said that images of a 10-year-old male tiger were captured on Thursday in the camera traps placed around the site where the incident occurred. “The animal that was captured in the camera trap does not seem to have any external injuries,” confirmed Deputy Director (buffer zone) of MTR, L.C.S.Srikanth.

There had been no prior reports of the animal entering nearby human habitations, and so officials believe that the attack on the woman was a stray incident. “However, our only concern is that the animal is nearing old age, when it could potentially turn into an animal that preys on cattle or enter human settlements,” an official from MTR said, adding that the department was continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Political parties are exerting pressure on the Forest Department to capture the animal, officials claimed.

A committee is to be formed by the Chief Wildlife Warden as per protocols laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The committee will be headed by the Deputy Director (buffer zone) of MTR, and will comprise a nominee of the Chief Wildlife Warden, the NTCA, a veterinarian and a member of the local panchayat.

The committee is usually formed as per guidelines when a tiger strays close to a human habitation and attacks humans. “However, as we are treating this incident very seriously, the committee will be formed to investigate the incident though it had happened inside a reserve forest, and we will keep tabs of the tiger,” an official said.

The official reiterated that the attack occurred when the victim, along with a few others, was grazing their cattle in a reserve forest in the Singara Range, and not near a human habitation.

The Forest Department continued to sensitise local residents to not graze their cattle inside reserve forests in the buffer zone of the reserve, officials said.