Tiger population in Coimbatore Forest Division to be estimated for the first time

June 30, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Coimbatore

The first systematic estimation of tigers using latest technologies will be carried out in the Coimbatore Forest Division, believed to be home to nearly 20 big cats.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger (ATR), launched the smart tiger patrol and monitoring initiative for which the M-STrIPES (Monitoring System for Tiger-Intensive Protection and Ecological Status) application will be used.

Android devices loaded with M-STrIPES sponsored by the WWF-India were provided to the forest guards who are monitoring 50 beats in the division. They were given training on using the app and capturing the information while they are on patrol.

“This will be a systematic tiger estimation exercise using camera traps that is going to be done for the first time in the entire forest division. WWF-India is providing the technical support for the tiger estimation which will be done adhering to all guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA),” said Mr. Ramasubramanian.

M-STrIPES-based patrol is mandatory for all the tiger reserves. Earlier, systematic tiger monitoring had covered only Mettupalayam and Sirumugai forest ranges as part of the All India Tiger Estimation. As per Status of Tigers in India-2018, camera traps recorded 11 individual tigers in these two forest ranges that are connected to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and the eastern slope of the Nilgiris, which in turn is linked to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

However, tiger signs were also observed in many areas of Coimbatore outside this exercise and the camera traps and M-STrIPES based patrolling exercise will help in a comprehensive estimation of tigers in the Division.

Boluvampatti forest range, which has a continuous link to the Silent Valley National Park in Kerala, is another potential habitat for tigers where an individual tiger was recorded in a camera trap in 2020.

“Use of M-STrIPES for extensive patrolling and the data collected will be crucial for decisions in Coimbatore division. It will also help in beat bifurcation and rationalizing the staff,” said Divisional Forest Officer N. Jayaraj.

For the camera trapping exercise, the forest area will be divided into 2 sqkm cells and a pair of camera traps would be fixed in each cell. The sign survey in grids will be conducted using M-STrIPES mobile application. The data collected will be analyzed and feedback will be given to the field staff regularly to enhance the patrol.

“Implementation of M-STrIPES patrol will help instant recording of signs with exact geo-locations, record voluminous valuable data and make analysis and observations easily available, which otherwise remain with individuals and go unrecorded. It will provide a critical tool for managers to effectively deploy patrol team. The camera trapping exercise will help set a baseline data on tiger population in Coimbatore,” said D. Boominathan, Landscape Coordinator, WWF-India, Western Ghats Nilgiris Landscape.

N.Ravikumar, Assistant Coordinator, WWF-India, biologists Peter Prem Chakravarthi and M. Naveen conducted the training for the staff and gave them hands-on practical session in one of the forest beats in the Marudhamalai forest area.

Experts feel that the steady increase in the population of tigers in the Coimbatore Forest Division could be due to favourable factors including prey base and perennial water sources in some of the regions. Being a highly territorial animal, these tigers could be the spillover population from STR and MTR that are claiming new territories, said Coimbatore-based biologist G. Sivasubramanian.

Coimbatore Forest Division is surrounded by STR in the north, the Nilgiris Forest Division in the west, Palakkad Forest Division in the south and abuts the urban and semi urban areas in the east. The division supports a wide range of wildlife species such as elephant, tiger, leopard, Nigiri tahr, striped hyena, sloth bear, gaur, sambar, spotted deer, black buck, mouse deer, barking deer, wild boar common langur, porcupine, a host of insects and variety of flora.