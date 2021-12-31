Tiger MDT23 recuperating well in Mysuru

UDHAGAMANDALAM

31 December 2021 12:35 IST

The tiger, who had killed two people in Gudalur, was captured two months ago by the Forest Dept from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, and sent to the rehabilitation centre for wildlife in Mysuru

More than two months after he was captured by the Forest Department from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), tiger MDT23, is recuperating well at the rescue and rehabilitation center for wildlife, in Mysuru.

Shekar Kumar Niraj, Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu, said that the condition of the tiger, that killed two people in Gudalur and MTR, had “improved a lot and [it had] gained weight to touch approximately 200 kilograms.”

The tiger was very frail when he was captured, after being darted by the Forest Department. His chances of survival at the time of his capture were put at 50/50. However, in the time since he was taken to Mysuru, his condition has gradually improved, with his abscesses and around 7-8 injuries which were sustained, having fully healed, said Mr. Niraj.

MDT23 is consuming around 10 kilograms of beef a week, and his stool samples have been tested and are devoid of pathogenic infections.

“The injury near the eye has been a long-time problem with the tissue being absent. The tiger’s sleep cycle has become normal and the posture more firm. It seems MDT23 will require daily care for a further five to six months,” he said.

“The tiger is eating well but still has a lot of wild behavior left in him. He is being kept in the smaller day enclosure, while the bigger enclosure measuring 2,200 to 2,400 square feet of area with tees and sunlight, open sky and natural conditions is still not open to him as he might not return to his cell, due to his still-remaining wild instincts,” said Mr. Niraj.