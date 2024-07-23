ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger kills cow in Talavadi

Published - July 23, 2024 07:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger that strayed out of Talavadi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and into human habitation killed a cow at Ramapuram village here on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nagamani, 41, took four cows to graze on her land, of which one cow went missing in the evening. On Tuesday, the carcass of the missing cow was found near a stream. Forest Department staff, after examining the carcass, confirmed that the animal was killed by a tiger. The incident caused panic among villagers, who wanted a cage to be placed to trap the animal.

