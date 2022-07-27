Tiger kills cow at Talavadi hills in Erode

A cow was killed by a tiger near Neithalapuram village in Talavadi Hills on Tuesday.

Basappa(47) of Neithalapuram took his cattle for grazing on his farm land near the Talavadi Forest Range in Hasanur Division. He left the cattle in the field and returned home. In the evening, when he returned to his farm, he found the half-eaten carcass of a cow. He alerted the Forest Department who checked the pug marks and confirmed that it belonged to a tiger. Similarly, a dog was killed by a leopard at Jerahalli Forest Range on Tuesday. Farmers found the carcass near Rangasamy Kovil near Diginarai village and alerted the department.