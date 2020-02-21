Tiger found dead in Talavadi Forest Range

ERODE

21 February 2020 23:29 IST

A four-year-old male tiger was found dead in Talavadi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Thursday.

Natural causes

Forest officials said a post-mortem revealed that the tiger died of natural causes.

Officials said that during patrolling forest personnel found the carcass at Kodamballi forest area at Diginarai and alerted senior officials. Officials found no external injuries on the carcass and the jaws and teeth were found to be intact.

A team led by K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinary surgeon at STR, carried out an autopsy on the carcass in the presence of V. Naganathan, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR and Hasanur Divisional Forest Officer and Deputy Director K.V. Appala Naidu.

The carcass was cremated at the spot.