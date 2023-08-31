Tiger found dead in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

August 31, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A tiger was found dead in the Kargudi Forest Range in the core area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday.

Officials said that Forest Department staff had received information about the carcass, and went to the location. They conducted an autopsy on the carcass in the presence of senior Forest Department officials and representatives of conservation NGOs.

The cause of death of the animal is suspected to be due to in-fighting with another tiger. Officials said that samples of the animal’s visceral organs have been collected and sent for forensic analysis.