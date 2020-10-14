Coimbatore

Tiger found dead at STR

An eight-year-old male tiger was found dead in Bhavani Sagar Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Tuesday.

Officials said that during patrolling, personnel found the carcass at Bannari beat in Thurugamalai area and alerted the higher officials. On Wednesday, a team led by Assistant Wildlife Veterinary Surgeon at STR, carried out an autopsy on the carcass. Later, the carcass was cremated at the spot.

Officials said that the post-mortem report revealed there were no external injuries and teeth and nails were intact. Preliminary investigation shows the tiger could have died due to internal haemorrhage. Samples were lifted and sent for laboratory analysis.

