Tiger evades capture in Gudalur for sixth day

‘The animal could now be far from human habitations’

The operation to capture a 10-year-old tiger that is believed to have killed three persons in Gudalur and surrounding areas was suspended for the sixth day on Wednesday, as the animal managed to evade capture.

The tiger, known as T23, was seen in Mayfield Estate on Tuesday, but had made its way back into Devan Estate, where it is believed to have killed a 56-year-old man on September 24.

Officials said the animal could now be far from human habitations.

Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (Core Area), and in-charge of Gudalur division, said forest staff had spotted the tiger for three consecutive days and veterinarians had prepared to tranquillise it.

Officials said the operation to capture the tiger would continue on Thursday.