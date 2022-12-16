  1. EPaper
Tiger estimation using camera traps in Pollachi division of ATR from December 19

December 16, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-day exercise to estimate tiger population using camera traps will begin in the Pollachi Forest Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on December 19.

According to the Forest Department, a total of 588 camera traps will be used for the estimation which is conducted as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The Pollachi division of the ATR said camera traps would be installed in 294 grids of two sq.km. each in the four forest ranges, namely Pollachi, Valparai, Manambolly and Ulandy. Two cameras each would be placed in all the 294 grids for the exercise.

The images captured in the memory cards of the cameras would be collected every five days after which new storage cards would be inserted. The exercise, which would conclude on January 12, would also help the Department assess the prey base, co-predators and other aspects related to tiger conservation.

Ahead of the tiger estimation, an orientation programme for the Forest Department staff would be held at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre, Attakatty, on Saturday.

