Tiger cub undergoes minor surgery at Anamalai Tiger Reserve

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 19, 2022 22:28 IST

The Forest Department on Monday operated on a rescued tiger cub, which is being rehabilitated at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Pollachi, after it recently lost its right upper canine.

The animal is kept in an open enclosure at Manthirimattam in the Manambolly forest range for the re-wilding process.

Forest Department officials said that the cub’s right upper canine had a crack when it was rescued by the ATR staff from a tea estate at Thaimudi near Valparai in September 2021. The canine came off recently, they said.

On Monday, veterinarians performed a minor diagnostic and surgical intervention using digital radiography technique. The surgery lasted for more than four hours. The cavity was cleared, and the residue tooth pieces were removed. The cavity was filled with bio-dentine, the officials added.

The procedure was performed by K. Sridhar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur; E.Vijayaraghavan, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of ATR; S.Sathasivam, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, veterinarians Gopi Krishna and Gnanavi Packiam.

The animal is healthy and kept under observation, the officials added.

