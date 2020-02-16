Tiger caught in snare, rescued unhurt

Forest Department officials rescued a young male tiger which got caught in a snare trap laid in a village near Kotagiri on Saturday.

The sub-adult tiger, estimated to be between 12 and 16 months old, was caught in the snare at an agricultural land at Uyilatty village, said Nilgiris District Forest Officer D. Guruswamy.

The tiger’s leg was caught in the snare and no major injuries were identified, he said.

The rescue operations began at around 1 p.m. and the tiger was rescued after about two hours of efforts, Mr. Guruswamy said.

The tiger was released into the habitation surrounding the agricultural land and is expected to retreat into the forest area by Saturday night.

Nanjundan, a local farmer, was accused of laying this snare, Mr. Guruswamy said. Forest Department booked the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and took him into custody.

Coimbatore Staff Reporter adds:

Second cage placed to trap carnivore

The Forest Department has placed one more cage to trap a carnivore, suspected to be leopard, that preyed on livestock from a village near Sirumugai in Coimbatore.

The second cage, with a live animal kept as bait in a separate compartment, was placed at Thenkalkaradu near Sirumugai on Friday evening.

The Department had placed the first cage to trap the animal on Thursday. The carnivore has so far killed a calf and a goat belonging to farmers in the area.