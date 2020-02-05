TiE Women launched in Coimbatore

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) launched its women chapter in Coimbatore on Tuesday with 40 members and hopes to include women entrepreneurs from the rest of the State soon.

Hemalatha Annamalai, global Chair of TiE Women, said that of the 22 TiE chapters in the country, 20 have signed to have women chapters. The membership is open to women who run startups or businesses in which they are partners too, across sectors. “We are targeting entrepreneurs in Salem, Erode, Karur and rest of Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Just about 12 % of listed companies in the country have women on their boards. The TiE Women looks at uplifting women entrepreneurship.

Empower, which works towards accelerating women entrepreneurship and is supported by BSE, has joined hands with TiE to conduct a pitch contest for women entrepreneurs globally of their business startups. The winner will get a prize money of $ 1,00,000 (approximately ₹70 lakh). The global summit of TiE will be held in Dubai this year and the finals will be held as part of the event.

Pitch contest

The pitch contest for women entrepreneurs will be held in all the chapters in the country and the finalist will participate in the global contest. The launch of TiE Women in Coimbatore is also a curtain raiser to the contest. The Women chapter will organise several events for women entrepreneurs through out the year, she said.

Women entrepreneurs interested in joining the TiE Women can mail: president@coimbatore.tie.org