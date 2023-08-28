HamberMenu
TiE Women global pitch competition for Coimbatore to be held on August 30

August 28, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TiE Coimbatore, the global network of entrepreneurs, will organise the TiE Women global pitch competition’s Coimbatore chapter finals on August 30.

The competition was launched on July 31 and TiE Coimbatore held mentoring and learning sessions for women entrepreneurs.

At the semi-finals held on August 23, six participants were selected for the finals. They will present their ideas to a panel of judges and industry experts. The TiE The finalists will also have access to the TiE Women’s network of mentors and experts throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

The TiE Coimbatore chapter’s winning woman entrepreneur will represent TiE Coimbatore at the global level ﬁnale to be held in Singapore at the TiE Global Summit 2023.

The selected participants also have access to workshops, boot camps, and learning sessions from successful entrepreneurs and mentors.

