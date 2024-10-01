ADVERTISEMENT

TiE selects women entrepreneurs for global pitch competition

Published - October 01, 2024 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

TiE Coimbatore, which recently conducted the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition Coimbatore Chapter Finals, announced that Sreepriya Kowshik of Pinaka Innovation Private Limited is the winner.

The first runner up is Jyotsna D of MNTRB Educational Solutions LLP and the second runner up is Nilofar JC of Mountire Machinery and Components, a press release said.

TiE Coimbatore provided mentoring and learning sessions to nurture the women entrepreneurs that enabled the competitors to make a better pitch of their ideas. The competition showcased entrepreneurial journeys of various applicants out of which five participants secured their place in the finals. The finalists also have access to the TiE women’s extensive network of mentors and experts throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

The TiE Coimbatore Chapter’s winner will represent the chapter at the global level. The finale of the competition will be held in Bangalore at the TiE Global Summit 2024 where the chapter finalists will pitch their ideas. The selected participants will participate in workshops, boot camps and will have access to learnings from successful entrepreneurs and mentors, the press release said.

