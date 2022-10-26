TIDCO signs MoUs with Defence PSUs

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with major Defence public sector undertakings at the Defence Expo that concluded in Gujarat recently.

The five-day expo had a Tamil Nadu pavilion with space as the focus area and 20 Aerospace and Defence industries of Tamil Nadu displayed their products. The pavilion also highlighted the potential and strengths of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor. The TIDCO signed six agreements with major Defence PSUs such as HAL, MIDHANI and AVNL.

A press release said TIDCO organised a seminar to highlight the initiatives of the State government for the Defence corridor and to strengthen the aerospace and defence sectors in the State. The TNIDC team oragnised a panel discussion on “Tamil Nadu - the global hotspot for aerospace and Defence manufacturing”.

The exhibition had hosted the second edition of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD), with participants from 53 African countries, the release added.

As many as seven Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) from Coimbatore and seven start-ups, which are incubated at the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) also participated in the expo. Five of the start-ups were winners of the Defence India Start-up Challenge held last year and these are into production of survey vehicles, drones, etc. These start-ups displayed their products at the India pavilion, said sources in the Incubation Centre. The CDIIC currently has 25 start-ups and incubates 15 new start-ups in the Defence sector every year.

“These units got national-level visibility for their products and many visitors had shown interest,” one of the officials of CDIIC said. Among the MSMEs, at least two of them have got new orders, added president of CODISSIA V. Thirugnanam.