Ticket examiner found dead

A travelling ticket examiner was found dead in a hotel room at Karumathampatty on Monday night. According to police, A. Christopher (39) was found dead in the bathroom. He booked the room on Sunday and did not respond to calls by the hotel employees since Monday morning. Karumathampatty police filed a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The autopsy was completed on Tuesday and the body was handed over to his family members, police said.

Three severely injured in car accident

A car accident left three college students severely injured in Karamadai on Tuesday morning. According to police, the car had six passengers. As they were driving on Annur – Mettupalayam Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed two roadside shops. M. Arun (19), M. Ishak (19) and R. Vignesh (19) suffered severe injuries and were admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital. The car driver and two other passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.

Mobile phone seized from prisoner

Coimbatore Central Prison authorities, on Tuesday, seized a mobile phone from a prisoner who was found using it inside his cell. Police said the prisoner, Vijayan (34), was arrested in 2016 and had hid the mobile phone in the cell’s toilet.

Case against two

Police have registered a case against two men who absconded from the government hospital in Palladam after they were admitted there in an inebriated state on Sunday. According to police, Murthy and Prakash broke empty bottles on themselves when they were denied extra liquor at a Tasmac outlet on Chettipalayam Road. Palladam police admitted them to the hospital and they allegedly absconded after the stupor wore off. They were booked under Sections 294(b) (Using obscene words in public places) and 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are under way to nab the two, police said.