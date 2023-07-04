ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket checking drive fetches ₹3.27 crore

July 04, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 The Salem Railway Division fetched nearly ₹ 3.27 crore during a ticket checking drive in the first quarter of financial year, April–June 2023.

 

According to a release, during April–June 2023, the ticket checking squad detected 31,475 cases of ticketless travel and collected an amount of ₹ 2.43 crore as penalty from the offenders. Moreover, 16,515 cases of irregular travel were also found during April–June, and an amount of ₹ 83.59 lakh was collected as penalty from passengers.

Similarly, 105 cases of unbooked or carried luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected during the first quarter of this financial year. The amount levied as a penalty for these cases of unbooked luggage was ₹ 55,283.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US