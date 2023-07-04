Ticket checking drive fetches ₹3.27 crore

July 04, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The Salem Railway Division fetched nearly ₹ 3.27 crore during a ticket checking drive in the first quarter of financial year, April–June 2023.

According to a release, during April–June 2023, the ticket checking squad detected 31,475 cases of ticketless travel and collected an amount of ₹ 2.43 crore as penalty from the offenders. Moreover, 16,515 cases of irregular travel were also found during April–June, and an amount of ₹ 83.59 lakh was collected as penalty from passengers.

Similarly, 105 cases of unbooked or carried luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected during the first quarter of this financial year. The amount levied as a penalty for these cases of unbooked luggage was ₹ 55,283.

