Ticket booking for passenger trains resumes at Coimbatore Junction

Ticket booking for two passenger special trains, set to run from Coimbatore Junction starting June 1, resumed at the passenger reservation system (PRS) counters at the Coimbatore Railway Station on Saturday.

Only three out of the five counters were opened at 4 p.m. to avoid crowding as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

M.A. Saravanan, a resident of R.S. Puram, said that he booked ticket for Train No. 02083 Coimbatore –Mayiladuthurai Janshatabdi special train for June 3. “I am yet to apply for the e-pass,” he said.

A railway official said that only 36 applications for 72 passengers were received at the PRS counters. While 53 tickets were booked for Janshatabdi special train, only 19 tickets were booked for Train No. 02680 Coimbatore- Katpadi Intercity Superfast special train.

“Most passengers go for online booking, which is what we insist,” he said. Booking through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will allow easy cancellation of tickets, help in verifying the particulars of passengers and will avoid crowding at the counters, the official said.

Although tickets are provided to passengers without e-pass, they are advised to have the e-pass ready before booking the tickets either online or at the counters.

The Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Janshatabdi train will run on all days except Tuesdays and will have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.

Coimbatore- Katpadi Intercity Superfast special will be a daily train with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpettai.

The ticket reservation counters at the Coimbatore Railway Station will remain open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m from Monday to Saturday and from 8 a.m to 2 p.m on Sundays.

