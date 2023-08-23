August 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Thudiyalur and the Vadavalli police stations, which earlier functioned under the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, were officially merged with the Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan received documents related to the merger of the stations from Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan at the former’s office.

With this, the total number of law and order police stations in Coimbatore city increased to 20 and the new stations will be officially known as C6 Thudiyalur and B5 Vadavalli. The three new police stations started in Coimbatore city in May this year will be known as D5 Sundarapuram, D6 Karumbukadai, and C5 Kavundampalayam.

A release from the city police said that the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, will be known as AWPS Periyanaickenpalayam. The traffic police station at Thudiyalur has been renamed as traffic police station, Periyanaickenpalayam. AWPS Coimbatore west (R.S. Puram) will investigate cases of crimes against women, new and pending, within the jurisdiction of the Thudiyalur station.

Similarly, cases of traffic offences earlier handled by the Vadavalli station and Thudiyalur traffic station will be investigated by the traffic police station (west) at R.S.Puram. Crimes against women that were earlier handled by AWPS, Perur, will be investigated by AWPS Coimbatore west.