Thudiyalur in dire need of better roads, say residents

March 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Thudiyalur is in dire need of better roads as many vehicles pass through the area owing to the commercial community here, said a shopowner in Ward 15 of the Coimbatore Corporation.

AIADMK ward secretary M. Suresh Kumar said the ward also lacked underground drainage (UGD) connection. “Three years ago, there were proper roads, but they were dug up to lay UGD pipeline. Moreover, drinking water is supplied once in 16 days which needs to be addressed as the borewell water cannot be used for consumption.”

“All roads except in MTC Nagar are damaged. At the councillors’ meeting, authorities were informed that re-laying is delayed due to fund crunch,” a Corporation official said.

Councillor P. Santhamani (Congress) said inspection for laying UGD under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme was over last week. “A tender was called for pipeline laying in Thudiyalur and works are expected to begin by this month,” she added.

“New roads cannot be laid as they may be dug up again. To avoid accidents, patchworks are going on for which we are allotted ₹5 lakh. Roads at Thirupathi Nagar and areas near Thudiyalur towards Vadavalli will be laid as soon as the UGD work is over,” she said.

The councillor said the contract period for maintaining the toilets was over recently, but the contractor had been continuing the work and we were looking to set aside funds for this.