Thudiyalur case: Judge corrects clerical errors in judgment

Three days after a special court pronounced the sentence for the sexual assault-cum murder case of a seven-year-old girl from a village near Thudiyalur, judge J. Radhika on Monday made corrections to the errors present in the judgment.

The judge also issued a memo to the stenographer.

Legal sources privy to the development said that the accused, Santhosh Kumar, who was remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison after being sentenced to capital punishment, was produced in the Special Court for POCSO Act at around 6 p.m.

Judge Radhika read the verdict and made corrections to some of the clerical errors.

Corrected version

The sentences awarded to the accused were not altered, the sources said. The corrected version of the judgment copy was signed by the judge and was handed over to the police. The court was in session for less than 15 minutes, following which the accused was taken back to the prison.

The sources said that the judge issued a memo to the stenographer, who typed the judgment, seeking explanation for the errors.

On December 27, accused Santhosh Kumar was sentenced to death for the murder of the seven-year-old victim.

He was also sentenced to imprisonment till death for the rape charges, a seven-year imprisonment for attempting to tamper with the evidence and was also ordered to pay a fine of ₹ 2,000.