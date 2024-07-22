Thrust accorded for double-tracking Coimbatore-Mettupalayam railway line

Rail passenger associations in the region have given a push for doubling of Coimbatore-Mettupalayam railway line.

In deference to the representations made by Periyanaickenpalayam Train Passengers Welfare Association and other rail user associations in Coimbatore, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan, who was in Mettupalayam recently to inaugurate the new biweekly train service to Tuticorin, assured them that he would pursue the demand in right earnest with the Railway Ministry. The welfare associations hope that this demand will be reflected in the Central Budget.

The demand for track-doubling is persistently being made by Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organisation, Rotary and Lions clubs from Mettupalayam and Karamadai and other welfare associations.

The Coimbatore-Mettupalayam railway stretch being one of the oldest in the country, would enable increase in train frequency and pave the way for development of tourism in Ooty. The line, as per records, was laid in the 1870s.

At the start of this year, representatives of several organisations including Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organisation, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation, Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary and Lions clubs, called on Mr. Murugan and emphasised on the track-doubling in the interests of Ooty-bound tourists from across the country, the student community and the working population.

The over 150-year-old Coimbatore - Mettupalayam section that has been in existence since the pre-British era ought to be given due importance, the Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation has been emphasising.

After operation of passenger train services from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore, accidents have come down significantly, according to these associations.

To begin with, the Periyanaickenpalayam station must be made a crossing station, the Periyanaickenpalayam Train Passengers Welfare Association has emphasised. In a representation made to the Southern Railway during May, it made an appeal for converting the railway station in the town into a Crossing Station for further improving passenger services between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

The Association also emphasised on the need for replacement of eight-car MEMU with 12-car MEMU.

