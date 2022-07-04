Three killed in accidents in Salem

Three persons, including a newly-wed woman, were killed in a road accident in the district.

According to the police, M. Naveen Kumar (22) and his relative, P. Prabu (23) of Tiruvannamalai district were going to a temple at Puthiragoundanpalayam on a two-wheeler on Sunday. When they reached Vazhapadi, a private bus hit the bike and in the accident, Prabu died on the spot and Naveen Kumar died at Salem Government hospital.

The Vazhapadi police registered a case.

In another incident, N. Sowmiya (20) of Thalaivasal was married to Neelakandan (28) last month.

On Sunday, the couple headed to Rasipuram by bike from Salem, and while they reached Thimmanaickenpatti Junction, a lorry came on the opposite side and hit the bike.

In the accident, they sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Attur Government hospital where Sowmiya succumbed to injuries.