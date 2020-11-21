Three youths killed in accident

Three youths died on the spot in a collision between a two-wheeler and a truck at the Salem-Kochi National Highway near Avinashi on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Murali (23), Thangadurai (23) and Sureshkumar (23). The three were travelling on a bike with Thangadurai driving it. At around 5.30 p.m., the allegedly speeding two-wheeler rammed the rear side of a truck carrying paper load from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala on the highway. The youths died on the spot.

The Thirumuruganpoondi police visited the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy at the Avinashi Government Hospital. Truck driver Dhanapal (35) was booked. Further investigations are on.