Three youths fined, car seized in Erode after video of rash driving goes viral on social media

November 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths, who leaned out of the windows of a moving car and displayed liquor bottles, besides the car driver were fined by the police here on Tuesday.

A day after Deepavali, a video went viral on social media showing a car with the youths moving in the Thindal area in the city. The youths held liquor bottles and were shouting while the car was over-speeding. The video was taken at 9.45 p.m. on November 12.

Police with the help of CCTV footage identified the vehicle and traced the owner. The youth, who drove the car, and two of his friends were taken to the Erode Taluk police station. A case was registered, including for over-speeding and threatening the public, and a total fine of ₹19,500 was imposed on the three. The car was also seized.

