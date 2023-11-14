HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three youths fined, car seized in Erode after video of rash driving goes viral on social media

November 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths, who leaned out of the windows of a moving car and displayed liquor bottles, besides the car driver were fined by the police here on Tuesday.

A day after Deepavali, a video went viral on social media showing a car with the youths moving in the Thindal area in the city. The youths held liquor bottles and were shouting while the car was over-speeding. The video was taken at 9.45 p.m. on November 12.

Police with the help of CCTV footage identified the vehicle and traced the owner. The youth, who drove the car, and two of his friends were taken to the Erode Taluk police station. A case was registered, including for over-speeding and threatening the public, and a total fine of ₹19,500 was imposed on the three. The car was also seized.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.