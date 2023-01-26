ADVERTISEMENT

Three young politicians to participate in training programme in the U.S.

January 26, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four young politicians, which included three from Tamil Nadu, will take part in a three-week leadership training programme organised by the U.S. Government.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau for Educational and Cultural Affairs would organise a three-week programme on “International Visitor Leadership Program on Young Politicians: The Future of Indian Democracy”.

The programme would focus on politics, foreign policy, governance, and democratic polity of the US. Nearly 5,000 emerging leaders from all over the world, recommended by the U.S. embassy, would take part.

From Tamil Nadu, Singai G. Ramachandran of AIADMK, S.G. Suryah of BJP, and R. Varun from the office of Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan were invited along with Sampath Ramanujam, an elected representative from Seegehalli in Karnataka.

