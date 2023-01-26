HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Three young politicians to participate in training programme in the U.S.

January 26, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four young politicians, which included three from Tamil Nadu, will take part in a three-week leadership training programme organised by the U.S. Government.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau for Educational and Cultural Affairs would organise a three-week programme on “International Visitor Leadership Program on Young Politicians: The Future of Indian Democracy”.

The programme would focus on politics, foreign policy, governance, and democratic polity of the US. Nearly 5,000 emerging leaders from all over the world, recommended by the U.S. embassy, would take part.

From Tamil Nadu, Singai G. Ramachandran of AIADMK, S.G. Suryah of BJP, and R. Varun from the office of Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan were invited along with Sampath Ramanujam, an elected representative from Seegehalli in Karnataka.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.