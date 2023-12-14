ADVERTISEMENT

Three years imprisonment for VAO in bribery case in Namakkal

December 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A village administrative officer (VAO) was sentenced to three years imprisonment on bribery charge on Thursday.

K. Suseela, a resident of Kuttalampatti near Rasipuram, approached Kuttalampatti VAO Velappan for monthly financial assistance under the social security scheme following the death of her husband Kandasamy in 2009.

But, the VAO demanded ₹500 bribe from her, and she approached the Namakkal Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials. On the directions of the officials, Suseela gave ₹500 as bribe to the VAO on July 20, 2009. At that time, the DVAC officials caught him red-handed.

The case trial was held at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Namakkal, and on Thursday, the court found Velappan guilty, awarded three years imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US