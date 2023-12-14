Three years imprisonment for VAO in bribery case in Namakkal

December 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Namakkal

A village administrative officer (VAO) was sentenced to three years imprisonment on bribery charge on Thursday.

K. Suseela, a resident of Kuttalampatti near Rasipuram, approached Kuttalampatti VAO Velappan for monthly financial assistance under the social security scheme following the death of her husband Kandasamy in 2009.

But, the VAO demanded ₹500 bribe from her, and she approached the Namakkal Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials. On the directions of the officials, Suseela gave ₹500 as bribe to the VAO on July 20, 2009. At that time, the DVAC officials caught him red-handed.

The case trial was held at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Namakkal, and on Thursday, the court found Velappan guilty, awarded three years imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.