Three-year-old girl dies after getting trapped in tractor’s rotavator in Coimbatore

December 18, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old girl from Mavuthampathi village near Coimbatore died after she got trapped in the moving rotavator of a tractor that his father drove on Sunday.

Harini, daughter of R. Boopathy (32) and B. Gokila (24) from Mavuthampathi near K.G. Chavadi died in the accident.

The police said Mr. Boopathi and wife have been residing and working in a private farm at Mavuthampathi. The accident took place around 6.30 p.m. when Mr. Boopathi was ploughing an agricultural field with a tractor. The girl, who was sitting on the tractor with him, fell onto the rotavator.

Though Mr. Boopathi stopped the machine and pulled his daughter out with the help of other workers, she died of head injury caused by the blades.

The K.G. Chavadi police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The body was handed over to the parents after the post-mortem on Monday.

