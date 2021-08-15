Three-year-old girl found dead near Anamalai, sexual assault suspected

A three-year-old girl was found dead in suspicious circumstances in a tribal settlement near Anamalai in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Though the doctors who examined the girl said she could have been sexually assaulted, the police said it could be confirmed only after the post-mortem.

According to the police, a 20-year-old woman brought her three-year-old daughter to the Government Hospital at Vettaikaranpudur around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. Doctors examined the girl and informed her mother that she was already dead. The doctors also informed the Anamalai police about the incident, as they found injuries on the private parts that could occur in a sexual assault.

The woman told the police that she left her daughter along with her husband’s elderly parents and went to the house of a relative in the neighbourhood to charge her mobile phone. The woman claimed that when she returned home, she found the child unconscious.

But, during the investigation, the police found that she had not left her daughter with the elderly couple and that her husband too was not at the place when the incident happened.

A senior police officer said that a woman inspector was questioning the woman to get more details as there were contradictions in her statements. The autopsy of the girl is likely to be held on Sunday.