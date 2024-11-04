GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-year-old child drowns in water sump near Pollachi

Published - November 04, 2024 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old child allegedly drowned in a water sump at the house of her relative’s neighbour near Pollachi on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nainika, daughter of Karthi and Sathiya of Amme Goundenur. The police said that child was taken from Amme Goundenur by a relative, Priya, to her residence so that her son Karun Pranesh could play with her. However, while playing around the house, Nainika fell into a six-feet-deep sump of a neighbour, Nagaraj. The girl was found dead in the sump, and the body was shifted to government headquarters hospital, Pollachi. The Gomangalam police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

