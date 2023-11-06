Three-year-old boy dies in accident near Coimbatore

November 06, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A three-year-old boy, who fell from his grandmother’s hands when she was hit from behind by a speeding car near Coimbatore on Sunday, died on the spot.

The police identified the boy as K. Harshath of Thensangampalayam near Kottur. The accident took place on Sunday evening when N. Annapoorani of Thensangampalayam was walking to her residence, with her grandson Harshath in her hand, after buying essentials from a shop. A relative, K. Selvi of Sangapalayam, was also with them.

As they were walking along NM Sungam – Anaimalai Road near Kottur, a car that came from behind hit the two women. Ms. Annapoorani lost hold of her grandson who fell onto the road. The boy suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot.

Ms. Annapoorani and Ms. Selvi were rushed to Government Headquarters Hospital at Pollachi, from where they were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kottur police registered a case against the man who drove the car, Mabu Sherif (30) of Rakkipalayam Pirivu in Tirupur, and arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Commercial Taxes Department seizes 226 kg of gutkha

A total of 226 kg of banned tobacco products were seized in a surprise check conducted by the Commercial Taxes Department on Chettipalayam - Palladam Road on Sunday. During the vehicle check, Deputy Sales Tax Office Elamaran asked the driver of a pickup to halt the vehicle. However, the driver ran away after stopping the vehicle. When checked, the official found 226 kg of prohibited tobacco tobacco products.

The official handed over the contraband and the vehicle to the Chettipalayam police. The police are on the lookout for the driver of the vehicle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.