Three workers injured in gas cylinder explosion in Salem

Three workers were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Salem district on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Police said an Aavin milk cooperative society operated on N. Mettu Street in Neikarapatti. To repair damaged milk canes, three workers, M. Kumar (40), S. Gopi (33), and S. Vijayan (35), all residents of Adhi Reddiyur in Anthiyur Taluk in Erode district, began work around 7 a.m. While they were welding the canes, the gas cylinder connected to the welding machine exploded. In the accident, Kumar and Gopi were grievously injured on their hands, legs, and faces, while Vijayan escaped with minor injuries.

The trio was admitted to a private hospital near Seelanaickenpatti. The Kondalampatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras in the locality and a video of it went viral on social media platforms.