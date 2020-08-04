Coimbatore

Three workers at Salem GH suspended

Three outsourced workers at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here were placed under suspension after videos of them demanding money from patients and attenders at the gynaecology ward went viral on social media.

Dean R. Balajinathan ordered the suspension of the workers.

He said that a three-member committee has been formed in the hospital to prevent such incidents in the future. Contact details of the committee members would be displayed at various places on the hospital premises.

