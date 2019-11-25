Coimbatore

Three women killed in accident

Three women were killed in an accident near Thoppur here on Monday.

The victims from Thirupattur were on their way to Tiruppur in a car when a lorry rammed it from the rear side. Sathyavani (65), Anbumani (58) and Kavitha (46) died on the spot.

The driver was admitted to the Dharmapuri government medical college hospital with critical injuries.

