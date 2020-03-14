Three women held for man’s murder

SALEM

14 March 2020 00:49 IST

Police arrest his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law

The Namakkal police have arrested three women in connection with the murder of a building contractor at Sendamangalam here.

According to police, Kandhasami (45) from Jeeva Nagar near Sendamangalam was set on fire by unidentified persons on Wednesday while he was sleeping on the verandah of his house. Though he was rushed to Namakkal government hospital and then to Salem government hospital, Kandhasami died without responding to treatment on Thursday. Sendamangalam police registered a case.

During investigation, police found that Kandhasami was murdered by his wife Angammal, mother-in-law Ellammal and daughter Shanthi. Kandhasami had an extra marital relationship and this often led to fights between the couple. Kandhasami had planned to move in with the woman. Sesing this, Angammal murdered him with the support of her mother and daughter. The accused were remanded to judicial custody on Friday. Police are investigating.

